版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 19:12 BJT

UPDATE 1-Malaysian PM says police to investigate Wall Street Journal over leaked document

(Adds details)

KUALA LUMPUR May 27 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Friday the central bank governor has asked the police to investigate the Wall Street Journal for leaking a confidential document related to an inquiry into scandal-hit government fund.

"They (police) will have to investigate. Publishing confidential documents under OSA (Official Secrets Act) is a very serious action on (their) part. And they must be able to provide us with the answers," Najib told reporters at a news conference.

Earlier on Friday, the Wall Street Journal published a copy of a letter said to be from Malaysia's central bank and addressed to Hasan Arifin, the chairman of a parliamentary committee investigating the state investment fund, 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

When asked if the letter was authentic, Najib said: "I don't know. Let the police investigate...we need to find out first."

Bank Negara Malaysia was not immediately available for comment.

A spokeswoman for Dow Jones, which publishes the Wall Street Journal, said: "We stand behind our fair and accurate reporting of this evolving story and remain committed to providing robust coverage of events in Malaysia."

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff,; writing by Praveen Menon,; editing by Bill Tarrant.)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐