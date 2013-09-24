Malaysia's Seven Convenience plans $218 million IPO-draft prospectus

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 Seven Convenience Bhd, a
7-Eleven convenience store chain operator in Malaysia, is
offering up to 530.33 million shares in an initial pubic
offering (IPO) that could be worth about 700 million ringgit
($218.82 million), a draft prospectus showed on Tuesday.
The IPO is expected before the end of the year and will be
used to fund the company's expansion and refurbishment of its
stores, information technology systems and for working capital,
the prospectus showed.
Controlled by Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan, the
company's offer represents up to 43 percent of its enlarged
paid-up capital, of which 490.78 million shares or 39.8 percent
will be offered to institutional investors.
The balance of 39.55 million shares or 3.2 percent will be
allocated to retail investors. There is an over-allotment option
of up to 74.03 million shares or 14 percent of the IPO shares
offered, the prospectus showed.
Seven Convenience, part of Berjaya Retail Bhd, is Malaysia's
largest convenience store chain with close to 1,500 outlets,
according to its prospectus.
The company recorded revenue of 1.58 billion ringgit and
profit after tax of 40.5 million ringgit in 2012, representing a
compound annual growth rate of 9.7 percent in revenue and 22.4
percent in profit from 2010 before its parent company Berjaya
Retail was delisted.
Seven Convenience attributed the growth in revenue to the
increase in the number of stores and same-store sales. It said
profit grew from an increase in commissions on its in-store
services.
Tan, Malaysia's tenth richest person according to Forbes,
took Berjaya Retail private in 2011, nine months after the
company was first listed on Aug. 16, 2010, due to the dismal
performance of the shares.
The company has given no information on pricing of the
shares and did not provide any details on the size of the
listing or a time frame for the IPO process.
Seven Convenience hired Maybank Investment Bank as the
principal adviser, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner,
joint managing underwriter and joint underwriter for the
listing. Joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner is UBS.
CIMB Investment Bank is the joint bookrunner and joint
underwriter.
($1 = 3.19 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt Driskill)