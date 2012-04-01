UPDATE 2-Cruise ship limps into Malaysian port after fire

* Ship travels through known pirate region under naval
escort
* All passengers safe, five crew injured
* Cruise cancelled, passengers to get refunds
By Angie Teo
SANDAKAN, Malaysia April 1 A stricken luxury
cruise ship with over a thousand people on board arrived at a
Malaysian port in Borneo island late on Sunday after spending
more than a day in waters prowled by pirates.
Escorted by two Malaysian patrol vessels, the brightly lit
Azamara Quest made its way into Sandakan port in Malaysia's
Sabah state after 8.30 pm (1230 GMT) with passengers seen
standing on the decks, Reuters witnesses said.
The 11-deck cruise ship, carrying 600 passengers, who are
mostly westerners, and 411 crew, suffered an engine-room fire on
Friday that disabled the engines and left the liner temporarily
stranded off the southern Philippines coast.
The fire is the latest in a string of accidents that has
focused global attention on the safety of modern cruise ships.
It was put out on Saturday although five crew members suffered
from smoke inhalation with one requiring serious medical help.
Engineers onboard the 11-deck cruise ship restored the
ship's propulsion on Saturday and an escort flotilla of U.S. and
Philippines Navy vessels guided the cruise ship into Malaysian
waters on Sunday.
The waters off the coast of southern Philippines and
northern Sabah are key hunting grounds for pirates and the Abu
Sayyaf, a deadly Islamic militant group.
The Abu Sayyaf wants an independent Islamic nation in the
south of Roman Catholic Philippines, and has been responsible
for high profile kidnappings of westerners, including abducting
tourists from a nearby Malaysian resort island in 2000.
CANCELLED
Azamara Club Cruises, a unit of the world's No.2 cruise
operator Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, said it was
cancelling the rest of the 17-night Southeast Asian voyage that
began in Hong Kong last week.
The company will refund the passengers who were mainly
Americans, Australians and West Europeans. Chief executive Larry
Pimentel will meet the passengers and crew on Monday.
The Azamara fire comes as the luxury cruise industry faces
one of its rockiest years and increased global scrutiny after
thirty-two people died when the Costa Concordia ran aground and
capsized off the western coast of Italy in January.
This was followed by a fire on the Costa Allegra that left
it stranded in waters patrolled by pirates in the Indian Ocean
for three days in February. Both ships were run by Costa
Crociere SpA, a unit of Carnival Corp , the
world's largest cruise operator.
Many of the passengers on the Azamara Quest remained upbeat
as the ship made its way through Malaysian waters.
"This is our first trip on a cruise holiday and after what
has happened you would think we would not want to go again but
you are so wrong," said Neil Andrew Kirkpatrick who posted on
the Azamara Facebook page on Sunday.
"The only discomfort is the heat due to the air-conditioning
not working but I can suffer that as I know the engineering
department have been working 24/7 to try to get this up and
running."