Malaysian maker of edible bird nest products plans $30 mln Nasdaq IPO

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysia's Swiftlet Eco Park Holdings Sdn Bhd, one of the country's largest makers of products developed from edible bird nests, said on Monday that it plans to list on the Nasdaq stock market.
The company aims to raise $30 million through the offering of a 30 percent stake and the listing is expected within 18 to 24 months, Chief Executive CH Tan told reporters after signing an agreement with New York's QMIS Finance Securities Corp , its consulting partner for the IPO.
Swiftlet Eco makes coffee, skin care products, puddings and candies with nests made from swiftlets' saliva, a delicacy that has been popular in China for its alleged health benefits for hundreds of years.
The IPO proceeds will be used to fund its market expansion in Middle East, Europe and the United States, according to Tan.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.