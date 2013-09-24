Malaysia UMW Oil & Gas to start taking orders for $737 mln IPO on Oct 3-sources

| KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 UMW Oil & Gas Corporation
Bhd, a Malaysian offshore and drilling services firm,
will start taking orders on Oct. 3 for its 2.36 billion ringgit
($737.73 million) initial share sale, sources with direct
knowledge of the deal said.
The initial public offering, set to be the biggest in
Malaysia this year, will help fill a deals pipeline that has
virtually dried up due to market volatility and political
uncertainty ahead of a general election in May.
UMW Oil & Gas, the oil-field services arm of state-backed
conglomerate UMW Holdings Bhd, is expected to trade on
the local bourse on Nov. 1, the sources said.
"But it is still too early to determine the book building
range," said one of the sources, declining to be named as the
matter was private.
Officials at UMW Oil & Gas and its parent were not
immediately available to comment.
UMW Oil & Gas is seeking to sell 843.1 million shares at the
maximum indicative price of 2.80 ringgit per share.
Its parent plans to take 647.9 million ringgit of the
proceeds to pay debt and finance capital expenditure, while UMW
Oil & Gas will use the remaining 1.7 billion ringgit to buy
rigs, clear debts and pay listing expenses.
UMW Oil & Gas will offer 648.6 million shares, or 76.9
percent of the total shares sold, to institutional players. The
balance will go to retail investors, according to its draft
prospectus in June.
Up to 17 cornerstone investors will take up 61 percent of
the institutional tranche, the sources said.
The investors include Fidelity Investments, Hwang
Investment, Fullerton Fund and Malaysian state-owned funds such
as the Employee Provident Fund, the sources added.
The investors could not be immediately reached for comment.
A successful IPO will help boost the outlook for other
bigger listings next year.
State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd is looking to raise
at least $3 billion in 2014 in an IPO of its power assets,
making the deal one of Southeast Asia's largest public stock
offerings.
CIMB, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
and Maybank are the joint global co-ordinators
for UMW Oil & Gas, and are joint bookrunners with Standard
Chartered.