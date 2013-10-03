UMW Oil & Gas offer oversubscribed by more than 10 times-source

KUALA LUMPUR Oct 3 The institutional offer of
UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd's $740 million initial share
sale in Malaysia has been oversubscribed by more than ten times,
according to a financial source with direct knowledge of the
deal.
The institutional tranche, which makes up 15.11 percent of
the offering, has been mostly subscribed at the top end of a
range set between 2.70-2.80 ringgit per share on the first day,
the source told Reuters on Thursday.
At the top price, UMW Oil & Gas, an offshore and drilling
services firm in Malaysia, will raise up to 2.36 billion ringgit
($731.33 million), making it the largest IPO in Malaysia so far
this year.
The range values the company, a unit of state-linked
conglomerate UMW Holdings Bhd, at a forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7 to 18.3 times.
UMW Oil & Gas officials declined to comment.
The firm's parent plans to take 647.9 million ringgit of the
proceeds to pay debt and finance capital expenditure, while UMW
Oil & Gas will use the remaining 1.7 billion ringgit to buy
rigs, clear debts and pay listing expenses.
The final pricing is expected to be fixed on Oct. 17, with
listing on the local bourse scheduled on Nov. 1, according to
its prospectus launched on Thursday.
CIMB, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
and Maybank are the joint global co-ordinators
for UMW Oil & Gas, and also the joint bookrunners with Standard
Chartered.
($1 = 3.2270 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)