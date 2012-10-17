Operator of Malaysia's busiest port plans $500 mln IPO in 2013-sources

* Westports Malaysia plans IPO in second quarter of 2013 -
sources
* Malayan Banking to likely lead deal - source
* Malaysia accounts for about qtr of IPO sums in Asia-Pac
this year
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd,
operator of the country's busiest port, is looking to raise as
much as $500 million in an initial public offering in the second
quarter of 2013, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan
said.
The funds raised from the IPO will help Westports expand
Port Klang, which has reported double-digit growth in container
handling over the last five years.
Westports, which counts Hutchison Port Holdings and
Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd as
shareholders, is launching an IPO at a time when privatisation
schemes and economic growth have cemented the country's position
as Asia's top destination for initial share sales.
"Although the roles of bankers are not confirmed yet,
Malayan Banking Bhd will likely lead the deal," said
one of the sources on Wednesday, declining to be identified as
the matter was still private.
Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
will also help arrange the sale, said the second source.
Westports officials were not immediately available to
comment.
The IPO would follow the planned $1 billion offering for
independent power producer Malakoff Corp Bhd, 51 percent-owned
by MMC Corp Bhd, in the first quarter of next year.
The founders of Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd, Tony
Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, are also set to kick off an IPO
spree in 2013 with three listings worth more than $500 million.
Malaysia accounted for $7.9 billion of the $30.03 billion
worth of new listings in the Asia-Pacific region this year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
By comparison, IPOs in Hong Kong have raised $1.81 billion
and those in Singapore $3.44 billion.
Headed by G. Gnanalingam, Malaysia's 24th-richest man
according to Forbes, Westports helped move Port Klang a notch
higher to the 13th spot in the world port traffic league last
year, according to the Westports website.
The port, located on the Straits of Malacca and 38
kilometres southwest of Kuala Lumpur, has been recording 20
percent growth in TEU (twenty-foot equivalent container units)
over the last five years.