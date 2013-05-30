UPDATE 1-Operator of Malaysia's busiest port set for Oct listing of $500 mln IPO-sources

* More deals coming up after elections
* Regulatory OK in next two months - sources
* Premarketing to start in September - sources
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd,
operator of the country's busiest port, is expected to list on
the local stock exchange in October this year in a deal that
will raise up to $500 million, two sources close to the deal
told Reuters.
The initial public offering (IPO) comes after the Southeast
Asian country's general elections concluded with a win for the
long-ruling National Front on May 5, encouraging companies to
move forward with their listing plans as political risk ebbs.
Long-haul carrier AirAsia X Bhd is looking to raise $300
million in an IPO, with pricing to take place next month. Energy
and water firm Ranhill Energy and Resources Bhd is
also likely to raise up to $337 million in June.
"That's the timing they are looking at," one of the sources
said of the port operator, declining to be named as the matter
was private.
Westports, which counts Hutchison Port Holdings and
Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd as
shareholders, is expected to obtain regulatory approval for the
listing in two months time and pre-marketing for the IPO is
expected to fall in September, the sources added.
Westports officials were not available to comment.
Westports manages Malaysia's main export gateway of Port
Klang, which is the world's 13th busiest port. It is one of the
main ports along the Malacca Straits, which links Asia with the
Middle East and Europe and carries 40 percent of the world's
trade.
The port, some 40 kilometres away from the Malaysian
capital, has been recording 20 percent growth in TEU
(twenty-foot equivalent container units) over the last five
years as the country ships out more palm oil as well as crude
oil.
The funds raised from the IPO will help Westports expand
Port Klang, which has reported double-digit growth in container
handling over the last five years.
Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Malayan Banking Bhd are involved in the
deal, according to an earlier Reuters report, citing sources.
Malaysia was the top IPO market Asia ex-Japan in 2012,
boosted by government privatisations and a strong economy, but
IPO pipeline slowed ahead of the polls held in May because of
concerns over market volatility.
"It will be a challenge to emulate the achievement as there
were exceptional large-scale IPOs last year such as Felda Global
Venture Holdings Bhd and Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd
," Zulkifli Hamzah, head of Kuala Lumpur-based MIDF
Research said.
"Nevertheless, we expect the Malaysian IPO market to remain
healthy with strong underlying demand." he said. "There is a
tremendous amount of liquidity in the system to support any
offering."