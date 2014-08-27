Malaysia police arrest 42 foreigners after riot at export factory

| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 27 Malaysian police have
arrested 42 men after a riot by up to 1,000 mostly Nepalese
workers sparked fires and destroyed parts of an electronics
export factory, highlighting accusations of poor conditions for
many of the estimated four million foreign workers in the
Southeast Asian country.
The riot broke out in the southern industrial hub of Johor
state on Tuesday at a factory run by JCY International
, a Malaysian firm that makes parts for electronic
giants including Samsung, Hitachi and Western
Digital.
Workers had accused the firm of negligence after an employee
at a nearby JCY factory died last Thursday after complaining of
chest pains, according to local news reports.
The unrest spilled over to the firm's other factory in
Kulaijaya, police said, culminating in a stand-off between riot
police and protesters. The factory suspended operations on
Wednesday.
"This was caused by a misunderstanding between the employer
and employees over the terms of their work," the district's
deputy police chief, Mohad Idris Samsuri, told Reuters.
Those arrested would be charged under the anti-rioting law,
he said.
JCY, which specialises in manufacturing parts for hard disk
drives, issued a statement to the stock exchange saying that the
unrest would not impact its business.
"The company is currently taking active steps and measures
to address the above matter and to reach an amicable settlement
with the workers," it said.
Malaysia's record on treating foreign workers is under
scrutiny after the U.S State Department downgraded the country
in June to Tier 3 in its 2014 Trafficking in Persons Report,
triggering potential sanctions. The report cited widespread
problems of forced labour and a lack of enforcement by the
authorities as major reasons for the downgrade.
Malaysia's large electronics, plantation and construction
industries rely heavily on unskilled foreign labour from
countries such as Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal.
The immigrants often arrive in Malaysia heavily in debt
after paying high fees to labour agencies and are commonly given
substantially lower salaries and even different jobs to the ones
they were promised, according to studies by advocacy groups.
Verite, a non-profit organization that deals with labour
issues, says companies commonly withhold workers' passports and
have poor health and safety practices.
In 2010, over 5,000 foreign workers protested against JCY
after a similar incident when a Nepalese employee died from a
high fever. Workers had alleged that the management was slow in
sending the employee to hospital.
Last week, three Bangladeshi workers died when a 300-tonne
concrete section fell on them at a railway construction site
line in Kuala Lumpur.
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Stuart Grudgings)