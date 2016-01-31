RPT-Debris found on Malaysia's east coast not from flight MH370 - minister

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 Aviation officials said on Friday a metal object recovered from Malaysia's east coast a day earlier was not from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
It was the second time in a week authorities have dismissed speculation that wreckage from the jet had been found, after a similar piece of ocean debris recovered from a beach in Southern Thailand on Jan 23 proved not to be from MH370.
Malaysia's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai said the two-metre-long object found in the eastern state of Terengganu on Thursday had been examined by officials from the ministry, the Department of Civil Aviation and Malaysia Airlines.
"The assessment found that the debris does not match those of a Boeing 777, thus confirming that the debris is not from MH370," he said in a statement.
Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people on board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)