'Plane debris' washes up on Malaysian east coast

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 28 A metal object believed to
be plane wreckage washed up on the Malaysian east coast on
Wednesday, prompting speculation for the second time in a week
that debris from missing Malaysian Airlines aircraft MH370 may
have surfaced.
Local media reported that the object, which was white and
measured two metres long, was spotted floating in the waters
near the town of Besut in the eastern state of Terengganu.
The object was found along the same coastline facing the
South China Sea as the Nakhon Si Thammarat province in Thailand,
where suspected plane debris was found on Saturday. Officials
have said that debris did not belong to MH370.
A Malaysian Transport Ministry spokesperson said officials
from the Department of Civil Aviation were looking into the
latest finding.
"The DCA has been informed by the police and will
investigate," the spokesperson told Reuters in a text message.
Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people on board on its way
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Catherine Evans)