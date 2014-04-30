UPDATE 2-Searchers dismiss possibility wreckage in Bay of Bengal is from MH370

(Adds comments from JACC head, detail on multinational search
team departing)
April 30 A private company said it had found
what it believes is wreckage of a plane in the Bay of Bengal
that should be investigated as potential debris from missing
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, but the possibility
was dismissed by search coordinators.
The Joint Agency Coordination Centre (JACC) managing the
multinational search for the missing plane said it believed that
the plane came down in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia.
"I think that we have been looking in the right place," Angus
Houston, the head of JACC, told Sky New Australia. "I'm
confident the aircraft will be found."
A massive search operation involving satellites, aircraft,
ships and sophisticated underwater equipment capable of scouring
the ocean floor has failed to turn up any trace of the Boeing
777, which disappeared on March 8.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday the
chance of finding floating debris was now remote, and a new
phase of the search would focus on the seabed northwest of the
Australian city of Perth.
Australian geophysical survey company GeoResonance said it
had been conducting its own search for the plane and had found
what appeared to be plane wreckage in the Bay of Bengal,
thousands of miles from the current search area.
"The company is not declaring this is MH370, however it
should be investigated," GeoResonance said in a statement.
GeoResonance said it had passed on the information to
Malaysian Airlines and the Malaysian and Chinese embassies in
Australia on March 31, and to the JACC on April 4.
"The company and its directors are surprised by the lack of
response from the various authorities," GeoResonance said.
"This may be due to a lack of understanding of the company's
technological capabilities, or the JACC is extremely busy, or
the belief that the current search in the Southern Indian Ocean
is the only plausible location of the wreckage."
FRUITLESS
GeoResonance says on its website that it offers a unique and
proven method of geophysical survey that detects electromagnetic
fields from various chemical elements. GeoResonance did not
respond to requests for further comment.
The Australian-led search team said it was relying on
information from satellite and other data to determine the
missing aircraft's whereabouts and the location in the
GeoResonance report was not within that search arc.
Malaysia's Transport Ministry said it was assessing the
credibility of the latest report.
Flight MH370, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, went
missing en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in what
investigators suspect was a "deliberate act".
After weeks of fruitless searching some 4.5 million sq km
(1.7 million sq miles) of the remote southern Indian Ocean for
floating debris, aircraft and ships from Japan, China, the
United States, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are now
returning to their regular duties.
Australia now plans to contract commercial companies to
undertake a sonar search of a 60,000 sq km (24,000 sq mile) area
of seabed that could take eight months or more at a cost of
about A$60 million ($55.61 million).
Up to 26 countries, including several global and regional
rivals, have been involved in the search.
"To see such significant depth of international cooperation
coming together for one mission is unprecedented and highly
encouraging for the security and stability of the region," Vice
Admiral Robert Thomas, the commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet
said.
($1 = 1.0789 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore and Lincoln Feast in
Sydney; Editing by Robert Birsel)