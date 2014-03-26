UPDATE 2-US law firm plans to bring suit against Boeing, Malaysia Airlines

(Adds petitioner saying he is uncle, not father of passenger)
By Dena Aubin and Rujun Shen
NEW YORK/KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 A U.S.-based law
firm said it expects to represent families of more than half of
the passengers on board the missing Malaysian Airlines flight in
a lawsuit against the carriers and Boeing Co , alleging
the plane had crashed due to mechanical failure.
The Beijing-bound flight MH370 disappeared more than two
weeks ago, and was announced to have crashed into the remote
southern Indian ocean with all 239 on board presumed to have
died.
Chicago-based Ribbeck Law has filed a petition for discovery
against Boeing Co, manufacturer of the aircraft, and
Malaysian Airlines, operator of the plane in a Cook
County, Illinois Circuit Court. The petition is meant to secure
evidence of possible design and manufacturing defects that may
have contributed to the disaster, the law firm said.
Though both Boeing and Malaysian Airlines were named in the
filing, the focus of the case will be on Boeing, Ribbeck's
lawyers told reporters, as they believe that the incident was
caused by mechanical failure.
"Our theory of the case is that there was a failure of the
equipment in the cockpit that may have caused a fire that
rendered the crew unconscious, or perhaps because of the defects
in the fuselage which had been reported before there was some
loss in the cabin pressure that also made the pilot and co-pilot
unconscious," Monica Kelly, head of Global Aviation Litigation
at Ribbeck Law, told reporters.
"That plane was actually a ghost plane for several hours
until it ran out of fuel."
Kelly said the conclusion was made based on experience on
previous incidents, dismissing the possibilities of hijacking or
pilot suicide.
The lawsuit, soon to be filed, would seek millions of
dollars of compensation for each passenger and ask Boeing to
repair its entire 777 fleet.
The law firm said it expected to represent families of more
than 50 percent of the passengers on board the flight, but
declined to give details on how many families have sought their
representation in the case.
The court filing was not immediately available.
The petition was filed on behalf of Januari Siregar, whose
son was on the flight, the firm said. Siregar, a lawyer, had
known Ribbeck's staff when working on a case involving Garuda
Indonesia a few years earlier, Ribbeck said.
Contacted by Reuters in Indonesia, he confirmed the
petition, but said he was the uncle, not the father, of a
passenger on the plane.
Additional pleadings will be filed in the next few days
against other potential defendants that designed or manufactured
component parts of the aircraft that may have failed, Kelly
said.
Ribbeck is also asking that U.S. scientists be included in
the search for wreckage and bodies, the firm said.
A spokesman for Boeing declined comment. A spokesman for
Malaysian Airlines could not immediately be reached for comment.
Ribbeck is also representing 115 passengers in the crash of
Asiana Airlines Flight 214 in San Francisco in July.
Ribbeck only plans to file the case in the United States.
(Editing by Alex Richardson)