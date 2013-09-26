Maldives to hold run-off vote despite court delay-official

| MALE, Sept 26
MALE, Sept 26 The Maldives will go ahead with a
presidential election run-off on Sept. 28, election commissioner
Fuwad Thowfeek said on Thursday, despite a decision by the
Supreme Court to postpone the second round following a complaint
of vote rigging.
Thowfeek's comments followed mounting international pressure
on the government to push ahead with a run-off, amid hopes it
could end political turmoil in the Indian Ocean archipelago.
The first round of voting, on Sept. 7, was won by
ex-president Mohamed Nasheed, whose removal from power 20 months
ago ignited months of unrest.
He secured 45.45 percent in the first round, short of the 50
percent needed for outright victory, and his party promptly
announced mass protests against the postponement.
In second place was Abdulla Yameen, half-brother of
long-time ruler Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, and just behind him in
third was Gasim Ibrahim, a tourism and media tycoon who was
finance minister under Gayoom.
It was Gasim's Jumhoory Party (JP) that asked the Supreme
Court to annul the first round result, alleging voting
irregularities, a move that Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party
(MDP) dismissed as unconstitutional.
Whether the second round will be held on Sept. 28 remains to
be seen. Although the MDP controls parliament, the police have
already informed the election commission that they will abide by
the Supreme Court ruling.
Any postponement could trigger a constitutional crisis,
political analysts said, as the run-off must be held within
three weeks of the first round.
Nasheed, who served for three years as the Maldives' first
democratically elected president, was forced from office in
February 2012 when mutinying police and soldiers armed
opposition demonstrators and gave him an ultimatum.
Protests by his supporters were met with a heavy police
crackdown that tarnished the Maldives' image as a tranquil
holiday paradise.
Political analysts and human rights campaigners say the
islands have been in political and economic limbo ever since.
Critical challenges facing the next president include a rise
in Islamist ideology, human rights abuses and a lack of investor
confidence after the government cancelled the Maldives' biggest
foreign investment project with India's GMR Infrastructure
GMRI.NS.