REFILE-Scores arrested in new Maldives protest against Nasheed ruling

By Shihar Aneez
MALE Aug 31 Maldives police arrested at least
12 people in the early hours of Friday to break up a protest by
supporters of former president Mohamed Nasheed against a report
that said he had been replaced legitimately.
Hundreds of angry supporters of Nasheed had blocked a main
road in the capital Male for three hours before the arrests
forced them to disperse. On Thursday, around 50 protesters had
been detained.
After his removal on Feb. 7, Nasheed, in power since 2008,
said he had been forced to resign at gunpoint by mutinying
police and soldiers.
Speaking late on Wednesday to thousands of followers in
Male, he called on the public, the army and the police to rise
up against his successor, President Mohamed Waheed, and demanded
that next year's presidential election be brought forward.
But the commission, set up to look into the circumstances
that led to the crisis, said on Thursday that the transfer of
power had followed the constitution.
Commonwealth Secretary-General Kamalesh Sharma said the
investigation had been objective and credible, while the United
States commended the commission and called its investigation
"thorough and inclusive".
Ahamed Adhuhan, a 21-year-old protester, told Reuters: "We
are the people who were here and not the international
community. We saw it with our own eyes."
"They only hear what other people say and surely they were
not here to see what happened on that day."
Nasheed's resignation sparked rowdy protests by his
supporters, some of whom complained of heavy-handed policing.
The report said police brutality should be further investigated.
The Maldives, a sultanate for almost nine centuries before
becoming a British protectorate, held its first fully democratic
elections in 2008.
Nasheed defeated Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, an autocrat who was
then Asia's longest-serving leader, having been in power for 30
years.