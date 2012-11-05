COLUMN-Can Obama fire up younger voters?

By Mike Males
NEW YORK Nov 5 As national attention focuses on
the devastation inflicted on Atlantic states by megastorm Sandy,
polls show the same basic electoral reality that has prevailed
throughout the presidential campaign: Without a strong turnout
among young voters, President Barack Obama loses on Nov. 6.
So, Obama may need more than fiery "go vote!" entreaties to
students to overcome his presidency's disorganized, mixed record
on youth issues.
New polls taken nationally and in key swing states (Ohio,
Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, Iowa, Florida, Nevada and
Wisconsin) show how crucial young voters are to the president's
reelection. Obama leads Republican challenger Mitt Romney among
18- to 29-year-olds by landslide margins, more than offsetting
the mildly pro-Romney sentiments of their elders.
In Ohio, Virginia, Colorado and Wisconsin under-30 voters
support Obama by margins of 24, 25, 25, and 36 points,
respectively. Wide as his 20-point lead among young voters
nationally is, however, it's far narrower than his 34-point
victory margin among the young in the 2008 election - which he
won handily.
Recent polls also reveal that young voters, previously
considered apathetic, now express more enthusiasm for voting
than older constituents. In Colorado, 67 percent of 18- to
29-year-old voters report being "very excited" about the
election, as do 69 percent in Ohio, 72 percent in North Carolina
and an astounding 93 percent in Nevada. Voters age 30 and older
in those states are considerably less enthusiastic.
Young-voter passion, if it translates into more voting,
appears mostly self-generated. Obama's campaign has largely
ignored young Americans' issues - except when they coincide with
those of established interests, such as education lobbies.
Worse, Obama argued in the second presidential debate for
providing more "opportunity" for young people in the negative
context of blaming them for gun violence.
In the campaign's final days, Obama should advocate for
young Americans' interests clearly and forcefully - as he has
for seniors' Social Security and Medicare. Just as Eleanor
Roosevelt did in the 1930s.
The first lady crusaded for federal initiatives to confront
the crises among young people hard hit by the Great Depression.
She sought to sharply expand education and job opportunities,
including creation of the National Youth Administration.
A similarly dynamic presidential initiative geared to 2012's
realities is needed. Young Americans - whose well-being matched
their elders' prior to 1970 - are now twice as likely to live in
poverty, according to new income, poverty and health insurance
figures from the Census. They are 80 percent more likely to lack
health insurance, and they and they face a widening income gap
compared with older Americans.
After four decades of public- and private-sector
policies tilted toward the aged, 10 million Americans under age
25 live in destitution (incomes less than half the meager
poverty level) - a trend some Obama initiatives perpetuate.
Obama's modest efforts to hold down college costs, defer
deportation of young immigrants, allow young adults to stay on
parents' health insurance and expand AmeriCorps' employment
programs are laudable. But broader federal policies contributing
to young adults' troubles require systematic review and
organized reform. Most simply fail to address young adults'
worst problems.
For example, the president's website touts the "benefits for
young people" of the Affordable Care Act provision allowing them
to remain on parents' health insurance policies until age 26. It
credits this reform with helping 2.5 million young adults to get
insured.
However, the more troubling question is how the Obama health
care reforms will affect the 8 million 19- to 25-year-olds who
remain uninsured and aren't covered by their parents' insurance,
as well as the 10 million aged 26 to 34 who lack coverage.
Unfortunately, starting in 2014, according to a recent study by
insurance adviser GoHealth.com, "young adults will be charged
much more than they are currently on the individual market to
comply with the age rating requirements."
Why? Because Obamacare arbitrarily limits premiums, the most
expensive age to insure (the old) will pay to no more than three
times that of the least expensive age (young adults). Health
insurance premiums based on actual medical expenses require
60-year-olds to pay around four times more than do 20 year-olds.
"To keep costs lower for older consumers (who politicians
know vote more often), politicians are essentially picking the
pockets of younger consumers to balance the healthcare premiums
table," market analyst MainStreet.com notes. "Cynical? Maybe.
Good politics? Probably."
Young adults' economic disadvantages relative to their
elders are exacerbated by a key feature of the Obama
administration's Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act. The act's tougher
prohibitions against arbitrary discrimination based on gender,
color, race, religion, national origin and age failed to close a
major loophole in the 1967 law it amended: Age discrimination
provisions only protect workers age 40 and older.
Thus, employers retain strong incentives to pay younger
workers less than older workers for the same duties. This is not
about employers offering more pay based on demonstrably greater
experience or merit, but arbitrary discrimination based on age
that has nothing to do with job performance or capability.
Similarly, the White House projects its legislation holding
down interest rates on college loans will save the average
student borrower $1,041 per year. That's important, but the big
picture is grimmer. In 2011 public university enrollees paid an
average of $8,700 in tuition and fees. That's $6,600 more,
adjusted for inflation, than students paid in 1965 ($2,100 in
constant 2011 dollars) when higher education was heavily
tax-subsidized. Today's students bear staggering education loan
debt.
Today's young Americans, unlike those of the past, can't
count on their elders to look out for the well-being of the
generations that follow. So it is sadly understandable that both
young voters - and the politicians who need their support - are
having problems devising policies that address today's widening
"generation gap."
But unless storm Sandy proves a devastating game-changer,
Obama's prospects on Tuesday continue to depend on how young
people perceive his concern for their growing difficulties.