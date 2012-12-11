版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 04:51 BJT

Mali president appoints Cissoko prime minister -TV

BAMAKO Dec 11 Mali's interim president Diouncounda Traore has appointed Django Cissoko, a former Secretary General of the West African nation's presidency, as prime minister, Mali state television said on Tuesday.

Cissoko will replace Cheick Modibo Diarra who was forced to resign after he was arrested by soldiers who staged a coup in the Sahel nation in March.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐