France's Hollande says French citizen kidnapped in Mali

PARIS Nov 21 A French citizen has been
kidnapped in southwest Mali, French President Francois Hollande
said on Wednesday, stressing the hostage had not been seized in
the north of the country which is controlled by Islamists.
Mauritanian state media had earlier reported that a French
national had been taken hostage near the Malian town of Kayes.
"I confirm that a French national has been kidnapped in the
southwest of Mali - that means not in the part where there was
the most danger," Hollande told a joint news conference with
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano in Paris.