Mali Islamists chop hands, feet off five suspected robbers

BAMAKO, Sept 10 Islamist fighters in northern
Mali cut the hands and feet off five suspected robbers in the
northern city of Gao in what they said was the application of
sharia or Islamic law, residents and a hospital official said on
Monday.
Armed Islamist groups including the Movement for Unity and
Jihad in West Africa (MUJWA) have controlled the northern
two-thirds of the vast arid nation since April, when they
hijacked a rebellion launched by ethnic Tuareg separatists.
MUJWA, which is allied to other al Qaeda-linked Islamist
groups, has said it intends to impose sharia throughout Mali. It
had already carried out corporal punishments in territory under
its control, including public floggings of suspected adulterers.
This is the first time it has carried out group amputations.
"I witnessed them cut off the hand and foot of the five
young men that MUJWA has been holding for the past months for
theft and armed robbery," a relative of one of the suspected
thieves told Reuters by telephone.
Oumar Ould Hamaha, speaking on behalf of MUJWA, told Reuters
by telephone that the sentence was carried out after an Islamic
court found the men guilty on Monday morning.
"According to the sharia, the men had to face double
punishment for theft and highway robbery," Hamaha said.
"The sentence for theft is to cut a hand, and the sentence
for highway robbery is cutting the opposite leg," he said.
Soumaila Diamoye, a doctor at the hospital in Gao said
medical staff had declined a request from the MUJWA to assist
them with the amputations.
"We told them that it was not our responsibility to attend
to those kinds of things," Diamoye told Reuters.
"Around 1400 GMT, they brought in four amputees each with
two of their limbs, a right hand and left foot, cut off. The
surgeon has taken steps to stop the bleeding," Diamoye said. He
said there was no fifth man brought into hospital.