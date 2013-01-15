版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 15:29 BJT

France seeks Gulf Arab help for Mali anti-rebel push

ABU DHABI Jan 15 France expects Gulf Arab states will help an African campaign against Islamist rebels in Mali, possibly with materials or financing, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday.

In response to questions from reporters on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Fabius added that the presence of French troops on the ground in the Muslim Afican state would not galvanise al Qaeda recruitment in the region.

He said donors would meet towards the end of January to finance an African push against al Qaeda-linked fighters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐