France seeks Gulf Arab help for Mali anti-rebel push

ABU DHABI Jan 15 France expects Gulf Arab
states will help an African campaign against Islamist rebels in
Mali, possibly with materials or financing, Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday.
In response to questions from reporters on a visit to the
United Arab Emirates, Fabius added that the presence of French
troops on the ground in the Muslim Afican state would not
galvanise al Qaeda recruitment in the region.
He said donors would meet towards the end of January to
finance an African push against al Qaeda-linked fighters.