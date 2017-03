PARIS Nov 3 Two French journalists killed in northern Mali on Saturday were "coldly assassinated", France's foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that security in the Kidal region of the west African country would be increased.

"Security in the area and the surrounding areas, especially for French nationals, will be increased," Fabius said after a specially convened cabinet meeting to discuss the deaths.

Fabius said "terrorists" were behind the "heinous and revolting" attack.