France confirms two French journalists killed in Mali

BRIEF-Ford invests C$500 mln for R&D in Canada
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa
PARIS Nov 2 France's foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday that two French journalists were killed in the north Malian town of Kidal after being taken by armed gunmen.
"Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont, journalists at RFI, were found dead in Mali," the ministry said in a statement. "They had been kidnapped by armed gunmen in Kidal."
* Ford invests c$500 million for research and development in canada; doubles connectivity team and opens new research and engineering centre in ottawa
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies
March 30 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management has appointed financial adviser Andrew Horowitz to its Century City, California office.