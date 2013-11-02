版本:
France confirms two French journalists killed in Mali

PARIS Nov 2 France's foreign ministry confirmed on Saturday that two French journalists were killed in the north Malian town of Kidal after being taken by armed gunmen.

"Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont, journalists at RFI, were found dead in Mali," the ministry said in a statement. "They had been kidnapped by armed gunmen in Kidal."

