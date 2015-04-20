Mali gold reserves estimated at 600 tonnes in 2015 -ministry

BAMAKO, April 20 Mali's gold reserves are
estimated at about 600 tonnes as of 2015, an equivalent of 12
years of production at the current rate of some 50 tonnes per
year, data from the West African nation's mines ministry showed
on Monday.
Mali is Africa's third biggest gold producer behind South
Africa and Ghana. The precious metal is Mali's top foreign
exchange earner.
"For 2015, the accumulated reserves of mining companies in
production amounted to 600 tonnes. In 2014 they were at 641
tonnes," the ministry said.
Nine companies including Randgold Resources,
Anglogold Ashanti, IamGold and Resolute Mining
operate in the country.
