Mali 2016 gold output forecast to rise as new mines start

BAMAKO, March 24 Gold production in Mali, the third-largest gold producer in
sub-Saharan Africa, is expected to rise to 52.9 tonnes this year from 50.5 tonnes in 2015 as new
mines made up for dwindling output from existing projects, the mines ministry said on Thursday. 
    Production from industrial mines is expected to hit 48.9 tonnes, with 4 tonnes coming from
smaller artisanal mines, said Karim Berthe, head of the mining division.
    "The increase in production is marked by the return in May of the Wassoul'Or mine which is
expected to produce 5.48 tonnes," Berthe said. 
    Mines held by Randgold Resources at Loulo and Gounkoto lead the field with a
forecast of 21.8 tonnes this year, followed by Resolute Mining's Syama mine with 7.45
tonnes and Endeavour Mining's Tabakoto mine expected to produce about 5.5 tonnes. 
    After a slump in gold prices that has lasted three years and led to an industry-wide
slowdown, the ministry is still concerned about the impact on the industry.
    "This year we are concerned that the price of gold is struggling to rise. There are
technical problems, and it is not ruled out that they could disrupt production forecasts,"
Berthe said.
    

  Mines /(companies)              2016 Forecast (kg)         2015 Production (kg)
  Sadiola (Anglogold)                5,212,000                   6,124,385
  Morila (Randgold/Anglogold)        2,791,000                   4,706,122
  Yatela (Anglogold/Iamgold)           310,000                     668,452        
 
  Kalana  (Avnel gold)                 239,000                     355,898
  Loulo-Gounkoto (Randgold)         21,801,000                  21,355,972        
 
  Tabakoto/Segala (Endeavour mining) 5,506,067                   5,416,242
  Syama (Resolute Mining)            7,451,171                   7,845,485
  Wassoul'Or                         5,486,570                        0
  Nampala (Robex)                       62,202                      29,972        
 Total Industrial Production        48,859,010                  46,502,528
 Total Artisanal Production          4,000,000                   4,000,000
 Overall Gold Production            52,859,010                  50,502,528
 (Source: mining ministry)
 
 (Reporting By Diallo Tiemoko, writing by Edward McAllister; editing by Susan Thomas)

