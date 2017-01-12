Mali's gold production up by 0.4 tonnes in 2016

BAMAKO Jan 12 Mali produced 50.9 tonnes of gold
in 2016, up from 50.5 tonnes produced in 2015, the mines
ministry said on Thursday.
Output in Africa's third largest producer after South Africa
and Ghana was boosted in part by improvements in the Syama mine
owned by Australia's Resolute Mining, said Lassana
Guindo, technical adviser in charge of mines.
Industrial production hit 46.9 tonnes, with artisanal mining
adding another 4 tonnes, he said.
Production forecasts were not available, but the mining
minister previously forecast output of 60 tonnes per year by the
end of 2017, helped by output from two new mines.
Canadian miner B2GOLD's Fekola mine is expected to produce
about 10 tonnes per year and Hummingbird Resources'
Yanfolila mine about 3 tonnes, according to the ministry.
The industry contributes around a quarter of the
government's revenues.
(Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo,; Writing By Edward McAllister;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)