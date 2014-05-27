版本:
Artisinal mining drives Mali 2013 gold exports up to 67.4 T

BAMAKO May 27 Exports from Africa's third largest gold producer Mali rose to 67.4 tonnes in 2013 on the back of a big jump in the artisanal mining sector, according to customs and national institute of statistics data on Tuesday.

An influx of workers and increased mechanisation pushed artisanal exports to 20.7 tonnes, up from 1.6 tonnes the previous year, helping to boost total gold exports from 45 tonnes in 2012. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
