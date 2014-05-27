Artisinal mining drives Mali 2013 gold exports up to 67.4 T

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BAMAKO May 27 Exports from Africa's third largest gold producer Mali rose to 67.4 tonnes in 2013 on the back of a big jump in the artisanal mining sector, according to customs and national institute of statistics data on Tuesday.
An influx of workers and increased mechanisation pushed artisanal exports to 20.7 tonnes, up from 1.6 tonnes the previous year, helping to boost total gold exports from 45 tonnes in 2012. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.