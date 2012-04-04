Qaeda using Mali crisis to expand, France warns

* France urges action from neighbours
* Growing concern about Islamist role in rebellion
By John Irish and Bate Felix
PARIS/BAMAKO, April 4 France warned on Wednesday
the seizure of northern Mali by a Tuareg-led rebellion was
playing into the hands of local al Qaeda units, urging
neighbours including Algeria to do more to tackle the threat.
For long one of the most stable democracies in West Africa,
Mali has plunged into turmoil since a widely condemned March 22
coup that emboldened Tuareg rebels in their quest for a northern
homeland.
They have been joined by Islamists bent on imposing Islamic
sharia law across the whole of the moderate Muslim state, the
latest security worry for a region battling organised crime and
home-grown militant groups such as Nigeria's Boko Haram.
"We fear that in this confused situation al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) will take advantage of the situation to
expand its perimeter of activity and strengthen the terrorist
threat," French Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero said.
AQIM is a mostly autonomous wing which sprung from the
Algerian Salafist movement in 2007. The group, believed to
number a few hundred members, has taken advantage of weak
governance and poverty to mount sporadic attacks on local armies
and kidnap Westerners, earning millions of dollars in ransoms.
The rebellion is likely to complicate efforts to secure the
release of six French hostages held by the group.
While the stated aim of the coup leaders was to give the
army more clout to tackle the two-month-old revolt, their power
grab triggered a rebel sweep through a northern zone the size of
France - in many cases hard on the heels of fleeing army forces.
The Tuareg-led rebel group MNLA says it now controls the
three main towns in the desert zone - Kidal, Gao and the ancient
trading post of Timbuktu - and has stressed it has no intention
of pushing further north.
But there is growing disquiet about the role of the local
Ansar Dine Islamist group, which, rather than seeking to carve
out a northern homeland, wants to impose Islamic law across all
of Mali.
"Our fear is based on AQIM's endemic presence in the region
and the links we know between AQIM and Ansar Dine," Valero said.
Paris expects the U.N. Security Council to issue a statement
on Mali later on Wednesday to show its support of the 15-state
West African bloc ECOWAS's efforts to find a solution to the
crisis.
Valero said it was vital Mali's neighbours worked together
to prevent the rise of radical Islamists in the region.
"We've been saying for months that regional countries must
cooperate with a stronger response to fight AQIM," he said.
"We want everybody to be part of it be it Mauritania, Niger,
Burkina Faso ... and we want naturally that Algeria plays all
its role in this situation and in face of the terrorist threat."
France, the former colonial ruler, is Mali's fourth-largest
donor of aid - a vital source of income in one of the world's
poorest countries - and it also trains and equips government
forces. Since the rebellion, it has suspended its cooperation,
but has maintained aid to the population and advised its 5,000
citizens living in the West African state to leave.
The United States said on Tuesday Mali's territorial
integrity was at stake and called again on the junta to step
down. In a security update, it said it was now authorising the
departure of non-emergency U.S. Embassy personnel and families.
A junior officer in the central Malian town of Mopti -
outside the northern territory which the rebels have claimed as
their homeland - feared the rebels could mount an offensive on
the town, 400 km (250 miles) northeast of the capital Bamako.
"We've had indications that the town has already been
infiltrated by a number of rebel units," said the officer, who
requested anonymity.