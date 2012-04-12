UPDATE 4-Interim Mali leader promises vote, anti-rebel fight

* Traore says will never negotiate partition of Mali
* Pledges free elections, war on northern rebels
* West fears emergence of "rogue state" in north
* U.N. concerned over reports of killings, rapes
By Tiemoko Diallo and David Lewis
BAMAKO, April 12 Former parliament speaker
Dioncounda Traore took over as Mali's interim president on
Thursday from the leaders of last month's coup, promising to
hold elections and fight rebels occupying half the country.
Traore, 70, a labour activist turned politician, was sworn
in by Supreme Court President Nouhoum Tapily in the capital
Bamako as part of a deal to restore civilian rule after army
officers staged a March 22 coup in the West African state.
The coup shattered predominantly Muslim Mali's image as one
of the most peaceful and stable states in the region.
Triggered by army anger over the previous civilian
government's failure to tackle a Tuareg-led rebellion in the
north, it backfired spectacularly, allowing the rebels to
advance and declare a northern separatist homeland. Al
Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters are among the occupying rebels.
With residents and U.N. rights experts reporting killings,
rapes and looting on the rise in rebel-seized northern towns,
there are fears of the vast northern territory becoming a
lawless and destabilising "rogue state" in West Africa.
"We will never negotiate the partition of Mali," Traore said
at his inauguration. He promised to organise "free and
transparent elections" over the whole of the national territory.
Former President Amadou Toumani Toure, deposed by last
month's coup, resigned to facilitate the transition deal. The
military junta also released Toure's former foreign minister and
other cabinet members it had held in custody since the coup.
"I am president of a country that loves peace," Traore said,
wearing the presidential sash over a dark suit. But he
acknowledged he was the leader of a nation "cut in two".
He called on the rebels to pull back from the northern towns
they occupied, which include the desert trading post and seat of
Islamic learning Timbuktu and the garrison town of Gao.
"We prefer peace, but if war is the only way out, we will
wage it," Traore said. "Long live Mali, one and indivisible!"
He said the effort to recover Mali's territorial integrity
would expel "invaders bringing desolation and misery" which he
identified as al Qaeda, drug-traffickers and hostage-takers.
"COLLAPSED STATE"
But there were no immediate signs that Mali's army, weakened
by the putsch, was readying any significant offensive against
the rebels, whose ranks were swelled by arms and Tuareg soldiers
who had served slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The 15-state ECOWAS grouping of West African countries,
which pressured the Bamako coup leaders to give up power, is
preparing an intervention force of up to 3,000 troops. But it
has said its mandate is to prevent further rebel advances rather
than win back lost territory. Former colonial power France has
offered logistical support but not troops.
In Geneva, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon welcomed what
he called the "constitutional restoration" in Mali and said he
was discussing with West African leaders how to deal with the
rebel-occupied north.
"We sincerely hope this will be resolved as quickly as
possible so that the Malian people will really enjoy their
genuine feedom and stability and also development," he said.
The African Union also welcomed the restoration of a
civilian president, while ordinary Malians seemed relieved.
"He has to show what he is capable of," said Bamako resident
Youssouf Ndiaye.
Traore is not expected to have enough time to organise
credible elections in the 40 days alotted to him by the
constitution.
Tiebile Drame, head of PARENA, one of the Malian political
parties that led opposition to the coup, said talks between
Malian political actors were expected in Burkina Faso over the
weekend. It was hoped this could lead to the naming of a prime
minister over the weekend and a government next week.
But Drame saw little prospect of quick progress on the
military front against the rebels. "Everybody knows it is not
possible to conduct a war in 40 days, especially with the state
of our army," he said. "We are a collapsed state."
CIVILIANS "KILLED, ROBBED, RAPED"
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay condemned reported
violations being committed against civilians after the coup and
rebel advance. She said the situation risked worsening a grave
humanitarian crisis already affecting the drought-plagued Sahel
region, now awash with refugees.
"Reports from the north of the country suggest that
civilians have been killed, robbed, raped and forced to flee,"
Pillay said in a statement released by her office in Geneva.
There have been reports of Islamist rebels seeking to apply
sharia, Islamic law, among the local population, shutting down
bars and ordering women to cover their heads. Other reports have
spoken of looting and gun-toting, turban-wearing fighters
roaming the streets, forcing many non-Tuaregs to flee the north.
Pillay said human rights violations, including illegal
arrests, poor conditions of detention and attempts to restrict
the right to freedom of expression, have also been reported in
Bamako in the wake of the military takeover.
Separatist leaders have declared a secular Tuareg homeland
of "Azawad" in an area bigger than France in northern Mali - a
secession bid so far snubbed by the world.
The separatist rebels have distanced themselves from their
Islamist comrades-in-arms, who say they want to apply sharia
across all of Mali.