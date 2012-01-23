UPDATE 2-Mali Seeks bigger share in mines, lower taxes

* Seeks state share of 25 percent from 20 percent
* Tax to drop to 25 percent from 30
* Existing contracts need not change
* Mali is Africa's third biggest gold producer
By Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, Jan 23 Mali is seeking to raise
the state share in mining projects to 25 percent from 20 percent
in a proposed revision to the West African gold producer's
mining law, a senior official at the state regulator told
Reuters on Monday.
The revision, which must be passed by parliament, would also
trim taxes on mining income to 25 percent from 35 percent, the
official from the National Directorate of Geology and Mines
(DNGM) said by telephone, asking not to be named.
Mali is Africa's third-largest gold miner behind South
Africa and Ghana, with major foreign operators including
Resolute Mining, Anglogold, Iamgold,
and Randgold.
The official said companies with existing mining contracts
would not be required to alter their terms if the new proposals
are adopted, but that they could do so if they wished to take
advantage of the lower tax on income.
He added that the new proposal boosting state share in
projects would give the government the right to hand over five
percent of its increased stake to a domestic private company, a
measure aimed supporting local business.
Mali's Mines Minister Amadou Cisse said earlier on Monday
over national radio that the mining code revisions were being
considered by the National Assembly.
He said the proposed changes would require mining companies
to sign community development deals with local leaders before
winning new titles, but he did not mention any changes to state
ownership or taxes.
"This means that the company will commit to providing things
for the community, wells, roads, health clinics, schools, and
this would be outlined in a framework document signed by the
company and the municipality," he said.
Mali had announced in May plans to overhaul the mining law,
saying it hoped the move would streamline procedures for
acquiring exploration and mining permits and lure renewed
investment.
Mali's gold revenues surged in 2011 by more than 20 percent
tracking a rise in gold prices, though production slipped to
about 43.5 tonnes from over 46 tonnes in 2010.
The largely desert country relies on gold for about 70 percent
of export revenues and 15 percent of gross domestic product.
Officials from Resolute, Anglogold, Iamgold and Randgold
were not immediately available to comment.