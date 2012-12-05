Mali government, Islamists and separatists agree on peace talks

* Mali government, Ansar Dine and MNLA rebels agree on talks
OUAGADOUGOU Dec 4 Mali's government and the two
rebel groups that took control of the northern half of the
country in April, have met for the first time and agreed to
negotiate an end to the crisis, a minister from mediator Burkina
Faso said on Tuesday.
A delegation of Malian government officials met
representatives of the separatist Tuareg MNLA, whose initial
rebellion was hijacked by al Qaeda-linked Ansar Dine. The
Islamist militant group was also represented in the meeting in
the Burkina Faso capital of Ouagadougou.
"The three delegations agreed on the need to create a
framework for inter-Malian dialogue, which will be inclusive,
and would involve representatives of the different communities
living in northern Mali," Burkina Faso foreign minister Djibril
Bassole, told journalists after the meeting.
A statement from the three parties after the meeting said
the representatives agreed to end hostilities.
They also made a "commitment to (Mali's) national unity,
territorial integrity, and a republican form of secularism as a
prerequisite for the opening of the dialogue," it said.
Mali was plunged into crisis in March by a coup in the
capital, Bamako, following a separatist insurgency in its desert
north in January.
The MNLA took over northern Mali in April, bolstered by
fighters and weapons from Libya's conflict, and their rebellion
was commandeered by Islamists with links to al Qaeda who now
control the north and plan to introduce sharia, or Islamic law.
Fearing attacks by militants in the region and beyond, world
leaders had called on African nations to prepare a force to
tackle the Islamists and overtures were also made to Malian
Islamists and secular independence-seeking rebels in the hope
the process would weaken the loose rebel alliance.
France has been the most vocal Western backer of possible
plan for African troops to retake northern Mali. Seven French
nationals are being held hostage in the desert region.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon however, said last week
that a war plan drafted by African leaders was incomplete,
leaving open questions about how the force would be commanded,
trained and equipped.
Chadian president Idriss Deby, who is due to meet France's
President Francois Hollande this week, said on Tuesday a unified
approach was needed on the Mali crisis.
"Malians, Africans and the international community must
speak in one voice," he said.
"The question of Mali will certainly be discussed with
President Hollande. Time is on our side, we should act as soon
as possible," Deby said after meeting with Malian Prime Minister
Cheikh Modibo Diarra and President Boni Yayi of Benin which
chairs the African Union.