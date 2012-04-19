Mali's military frees arrested officials -sources

BAMAKO, April 19 Mali's military has released
all the senior political and army officials it arrested earlier
this week, a political and a military source said on Thursday.
The arrests of 22 officials by security forces drew broad
international condemnation just days after the junta that seized
power in a coup officially stepped aside for a civilian leader.
Any derailment of Mali's return to constitutional order
would risk efforts by its neighbours to help Bamako try to
retake northern regions seized by rebels since the coup.
"I can confirm that they have all been freed," an official
in the CNRDRE, the group that seized power in the coup, told
Reuters, asking not to be named.
A defence ministry source also confirmed that the officials,
11 civilians and 11 soldiers who were being held in the army
town of Kati, just north of Bamako, had been released.
An anti-coup political leader said he had been assured the
officials had been freed but it was not clear if they had left
Kati yet.
All those held were seen as close to ousted President Amadou
Toumani Toure just weeks before he was due to step down for an
April 29 election to be held.
International organisations including the United Nations and
the African Union on Wednesday condemned the wave of arrests.
Politicials accused the military of not wanting to cede power.
A mix of separatist and Islamist rebels seized Mali's three
northern regions as government forces which had been fighting on
several fronts collapsed in the chaos that followed the coup.
The coup shattered Mali's reputation for stability in an
otherwise turbulent region and the retreat of government forces
in the north stoked fears that groups linked to al Qaeda and
international criminals will take advantage of a security void.