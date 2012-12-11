Mali PM arrested trying to leave country - military spokesman

BRIEF-Advance auto parts announces multi-year partnership with mexican national team
BAMAKO Dec 11 Security forces in Mali arrested Prime Minister Cheick Modibo Diarra late on Monday as he tried to leave the country for France, a spokesman for the military said.
"He wanted to leave the country having incited trouble," said Bakary Mariko, a spokesman for the group of soldiers who seized power in a March coup. It remains powerful despite officially handing power back to civilians earlier this year.
The arrest was confirmed by a diplomat in Mali.
* KNIGHTSWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
FRANKFURT, March 2 German builder Hochtief on Thursday denied it would bid for a possible contract to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.