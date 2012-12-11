版本:
Mali PM has announced his resignation -official at state TV

BAMAKO Dec 11 Mali's Prime Minister Cheick Modibo Diarra has announced his resignation hours after being arrested by soldiers, a senior official at the West African nation's state television said.

Diarra announced he had stepped down in a statement broadcast on state television early on Tuesday morning, according to Alassane Souleymane, a senior official at the broadcaster.

