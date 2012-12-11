Mali PM has announced his resignation -official at state TV

BRIEF-Advance auto parts announces multi-year partnership with mexican national team
* Advance auto parts announces multi-year partnership with the mexican national team
BAMAKO Dec 11 Mali's Prime Minister Cheick Modibo Diarra has announced his resignation hours after being arrested by soldiers, a senior official at the West African nation's state television said.
Diarra announced he had stepped down in a statement broadcast on state television early on Tuesday morning, according to Alassane Souleymane, a senior official at the broadcaster.
* KNIGHTSWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
FRANKFURT, March 2 German builder Hochtief on Thursday denied it would bid for a possible contract to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.