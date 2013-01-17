Britain says gives strong support to French Mali mission

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Jan 17 Britain is giving strong logistical support in Mali, where France is leading international efforts to repel Islamic rebels, Europe Minister David Lidington said on Thursday.
"We have given the logistical support which our French partners have asked for," he told reporters on arrival at a meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.
"The UK government continues to give its very strong support to the French-led intervention," he said.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.