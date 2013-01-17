France asks Canada to extend one-week C-17 Mali contribution

* First C-17 flight landed in Mali on Thursday
* Canadian position for now is plane will stay one week
OTTAWA Jan 17 French President Francois
Hollande asked Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper to extend
the one-week contribution of a C-17 military cargo plane to the
campaign against Islamist rebels in Mali, French Ambassador
Philippe Zeller said on Thursday.
The request was relayed in a phone call about Mali on
Wednesday, during which Harper's office said "the two leaders
agreed to stay in touch as the situation evolves."
The Canadian statement did not mention any new requests by
Hollande. But Zeller said the French president asked Harper to
let the C-17 stay on for more than seven days.
"It's ... very useful to use this aircraft over the next,
probably, days and, if it's possible, weeks. So that was part of
what our president asked," Zeller told CBC television. He said
Hollande also referred to a U.N. resolution that countries
provide financial support to the Malian operation.
The Canadian plane left for France on Tuesday and brought
its first cargo of French troops and equipment to Mali on
Thursday. A Canadian military spokeswoman said the clock started
ticking on the allotted week when the plane landed in Bamako.
So far, the Canadian position is unchanged despite
Hollande's request. Harper spokesman Carl Vallee told Reuters:
"The two leaders agreed to be in touch over the course of the
week. Canada's contribution remains one C-17 for one week."