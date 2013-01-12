West Africa's ECOWAS to send troops to retake northern Mali

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump jawboning drags dollar, Treasuries down, Asia stocks mixed
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
ABIDJAN Jan 12 West African regional bloc ECOWAS will begin sending soldiers to Mali by Monday as part of a mission to drive al Qaeda-linked fighters from the country's north, an Ivory Coast government official said on Saturday.
"Monday by the latest the troops will be there or will have started to arrive ... We need to retake the northern part (of Mali) occupied by the jihadists," said Ali Coulibaly, Ivory Coast's African Integration Minister.
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara currently holds the rotating chairmanship of ECOWAS.
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.