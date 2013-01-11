EU to speed up preparations for Mali army training mission

BRUSSELS Jan 11 The European Union will speed
up preparations to send a team to Mali to help train the
country's army to fight Islamist rebels, EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said on Friday.
"The European Union ... will accelerate preparations for the
deployment of a military mission to Mali to provide training and
advice to the Malian forces," Ashton said in a statement, saying
she was very concerned about military movements by Islamist
militants in Mali.
The European Union would look at further targeted sanctions
against all groups affiliated to militant organisations "if need
be", she said.