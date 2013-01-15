EU to speed up help for Mali government-Ashton

STRASBOURG, France Jan 15 The European Union
will speed up and adapt plans for a military training mission in
Mali to help the government combat Islamist rebels, EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Tuesday.
Speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France,
Ashton said security threats stemming from upheaval in Mali
extended to Europe, and EU governments planned to adopt measures
to help the country.
"Colleagues have put together a package of measures that
will provide immediate and longer-term help to the Malian
government and people," Ashton said in a speech.
She did not give details of the measures. EU foreign
ministers are expected to meet in Brussels on Thursday to
discuss how to help Mali.