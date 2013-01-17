France's Fabius says all EU states back its Mali actions

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Jan 17 France has the support of all European Union governments for its military intervention in Mali, French foreign minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday.
"All the European countries brought their solidarity to Mali, and all my colleagues without exception said they were supporting the French action," Fabius told reporters after an emergency meeting on the Mali crisis with his EU counterparts.
Earlier, EU ministers meeting in Brussels agreed to set up a training mission for Mali to help prepare government troops fighting Islamist rebels.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.