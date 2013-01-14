版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二 01:00 BJT

EU to discuss Mali at special meeting this week -France

PARIS Jan 14 The European Union will discuss the crisis in Mali at a special foreign affairs meeting this week, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.

"We will take decisions allowing the acceleration of the deployment of the European advice and training mission for the Mali army," Fabius told a news conference, and added that France would do everything to ensure African troops were deployed quickly.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐