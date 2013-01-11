UPDATE 9-Mali asks for help after Islamists capture strategic town

* Rebels say have taken Konna from government troops
* UN Security Council condemns rebel advance
* Fighting could squash hopes of peace talks
* Rebel spokesman says fighting at other locations
By Tiemoko Diallo
BAMAKO, Jan 10 Mali asked for military help from
France after residents of the strategic northern town of Konna
said Islamist rebels drove out the Malian army on Thursday, the
fiercest fighting since militants took control of the country's
north nine months ago.
The fall of Konna, about 600 km (375 miles) northeast of the
capital Bamako, was a major setback to government forces, which
said earlier on Thursday they were making headway against the
alliance of al Qaeda-linked rebels.
The U.N. Security Council convened emergency consultations
in New York and agreed on a statement in which the members
"express their grave concern over the reported military
movements and attacks by terrorist and extremist groups in the
north of Mali, in particular their capture of the city of Konna.
"This serious deterioration of the situation threatens even
more the stability and integrity of Mali, and constitutes a
direct threat to international peace and security," the council
said after the meeting, which was requested by France.
It also repeated calls for restoration of democracy in Mali
and urged U.N. members "to provide assistance to the Malian
Defence and Security Forces in order to reduce the threat posed
by terrorist organizations and associated groups."
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud confirmed receipt of a
request from the Malian government for military assistance and
said the "nature of the response to the letter will be announced
in Paris tomorrow."
U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice described the request for help
from Mali, which was sent to the Security Council: "It wasn't
specific, but it basically said, 'Help, France.'"
Western and regional governments are keen to dislodge the
Islamists from a desert zone of northern Mali larger than
France, which they captured in April, amid concerns they may use
it as a launch pad to stage attacks.
Konna was the last buffer between the rebels and Mopti,
about 50 km (30 miles) south, which is the main town in the
region and is seen as the gateway to the country's north.
After hours of gun battles, heavily armed Islamist fighters
paraded in triumph through Konna's centre, saying they would
push on to take Mopti and its neighbouring town of Sevare,
residents said.
"We took the barracks and we control all of the town of
Konna," MUJWA rebel group spokesman Oumar Ould Hamaha told
Reuters. "The soldiers fled, abandoning their heavy weapons and
armoured vehicles."
EMERGENCY DECISION
News of the fall of Konna sowed panic in Mopti and Sevare,
the latter the site of a large military barracks and airport.
The towns lie at the crossroads between Mali's desert north and
the greener, more populous south.
"We have received the order to evacuate," said the local
head of a U.S. aid agency. "We have already pulled all our
personnel and material out of Mopti."
Local residents and a Malian soldier based in Sevare told
Reuters that military aircraft, including two cargo planes and
four helicopters carrying Western-looking soldiers and
equipment, had landed at Sevare airport on Thursday night.
The French Defense Ministry declined to comment on the
reports, and Mali government and military officials were not
immediately available to comment.
While a U.N.-sanctioned intervention by African troops is
unlikely before September, due to logistical constraints, world
powers could decide to act sooner, a U.N. diplomat said.
"If the offensive continues, I think there will be an
emergency decision by the international community," U.N. Special
Envoy to the Sahel, Romano Prodi, said during a visit to Bamako
on Thursday, without elaborating.
Former colonial power France has been among the most
outspoken advocates of an African-led military intervention.
Many in Mali's military have also been keen to launch a campaign
to reverse their rout by the militants in April.
The U.N. Security Council has approved in principle the idea
of an international military intervention in the north, though
it has urged African nations to step up detailed planning in
consultation with the United Nations.
An army official had earlier said that soldiers had retaken
Douentza, a town about 120 km east of Konna, which has been in
the hands of Islamists since September.
But residents and a rebel spokesman said Islamists had held
their positions inside Douentza, exchanging fire with government
troops stationed just outside.
The renewed fighting could derail hopes of a breakthrough at
peace talks between the Malian government, the rebels and
separatist Tuaregs, which were scheduled to start in Burkina
Faso on Thursday, but have been postponed until Jan. 21.
Djibril Bassole, Burkina Faso's foreign minister and
regional mediator in the crisis, on Thursday called on the
parties to respect a ceasefire deal agreed on Dec. 4 and said
the fighting posed a threat to talks.
"The climate of confidence has been greatly degraded, and I
am very worried that these talks will not bear fruit," he told
reporters in Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.
Ansar Dine, one of the main rebel factions, last week ended
its ceasefire because of the plan for military intervention.
Once an example of democracy and development in turbulent
West Africa, Mali was plunged into crisis by a March 2012 coup
that allowed Tuareg rebels to seize the north, demanding an
independent homeland. Their rebellion was hijacked by Islamists.
Bickering among Mali's political elite over a roadmap to end
the post-coup transition is causing paralysis and damaging
efforts to unite the country with elections to choose a
replacement for a caretaker government.
Thousands of people took to the streets in Bamako on
Wednesday calling for an end to the political crisis, blocking
the city's two main bridges. The government responded on
Thursday by shutting down schools in Bamako and Kati until
further notice.