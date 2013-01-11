Malian army beats back Islamist rebels with French help

* French armed forces launch Mali operation
* Malian army retakes central town with French support
* Pentagon considering options in Mali
* Analyst says too soon for big push against rebels
By John Irish and Bate Felix
PARIS/BAMAKO, Jan 12 Malian government troops
drove back Islamist rebels from a strategic central town after
France intervened on Friday with air strikes to halt advances by
the militants controlling the country's desert north.
Western governments, particularly former colonial power
France, had voiced alarm after the al Qaeda-linked rebel
alliance captured the town of Konna on Thursday, a gateway
towards the capital Bamako 600 km (375 miles) south.
President Francois Hollande said France would not stand by
to watch the rebels push southward. Paris has repeatedly warned
that the Islamists' seizure of the country's north in April gave
them a base to attack neighbouring African countries and Europe.
"We are faced with blatant aggression that is threatening
Mali's very existence. France cannot accept this," Hollande, who
recently pledged Paris would not to meddle in African affairs,
said in a New Year speech to diplomats and journalists.
The president said resolutions by the United Nations
Security Council, which in December sanctioned an African-led
military intervention in Mali, meant France was acting in
accordance with international law.
In Washington, a U.S. official told Reuters the Pentagon was
weighing options in Mali, including intelligence-sharing with
France and logistics support.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius confirmed France had
carried out air strikes against the rebels to prevent them
conquering the whole of Mali. He refused to reveal further
details, such as whether French troops were on the ground.
France's intervention immediately tipped the military
balance of power, with Malian government forces quickly sweeping
back into Konna, according to local residents.
"The Malian army has retaken Konna with the help of our
military partners. We are there now," Lieutenant Colonel Diaran
Kone told Reuters, adding that the army was mopping up Islamist
fighters in the surrounding area.
EU SPEEDS UP DEPLOYMENT
A military operation had not been expected until September
due to the difficulties of training Malian troops, funding the
African force and deploying during the mid-year rainy season.
However, Mali's government appealed for urgent military aid from
France on Thursday after Islamist fighters took Konna.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton called on Friday
for "accelerated international engagement" and said the bloc
would speed up plans to deploy 200 troops to train Malian
forces, initially expected in late February.
Blaise Compaore, the president of neighbouring Burkina Faso
which is acting as a mediator in the Malian crisis, said his
country would contribute a contingent of ground troops toward
the African Union mission to retake Mali's north.
Burkina Faso had been due to host peace talks between the
Malian government and some of the rebel factions on Thursday,
but these have been postponed until Jan. 21 due to the outbreak
of hostilities.
The capture of Konna by the rebels - who have imposed strict
Sharia Islamic law in northern Mali - had caused panic among
residents in the towns of Mopti and Sevare, 60 km (40 miles) to
the south. Calm returned, however, after residents reported
Western soldiers and foreign military aircraft arriving late on
Thursday at Sevare's airport - the main one in the region.
Military analysts said the Western soldiers may have been
the first deployment of French special forces.
They voiced doubt, however, whether Friday's action heralded
the start of the final operation to retake northern Mali - a
harsh, sparsely populated terrain the size of France - as
neither the equipment nor ground troops were ready.
"We're not yet at the big intervention," said Mark
Schroeder, director for Sub-Saharan Africa analysis for the
global risk and security consultancy Stratfor. He said France
had been forced to act when the Islamists bore down on Sevare, a
vital launching point for future military operations.
"The French realised this was a red line that they could not
permit to be crossed," he said.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
More than two decades of peaceful elections had earned Mali
a reputation as a bulwark of democracy in a part of Africa
better known for turmoil - an image that unravelled in a matter
of weeks after a military coup last March that paved the way for
the Islamist rebellion.
Mali is Africa's third largest gold producer and a major
cotton grower, and home to the fabled northern desert city of
Timbuktu - an ancient trading hub and UNESCO World Heritage site
that hosted annual music festivals before the rebellion.
Interim President Dioncounda Traore, under pressure for
bolder action from Mali's military, declared a state of
emergency on Friday. Traore will fly to Paris for talks with
Hollande on Wednesday.
"Every Malian must henceforth consider themselves a
soldier," Traore said on state TV, calling on mining and
telecoms companies to contribute to the war effort. He said he
requested French air support with the blessing of West African
allies.
The chief of operations for Mali's Defence Ministry said
Nigeria and Senegal were among the other countries providing
military support on the ground. Fabius said these countries had
not taken part in the French operation.
A spokesman for the Nigerian air force said planes had been
deployed to Mali for a reconnaissance mission, not for combat.
The French foreign ministry stepped up its security alert on
Mali and parts of neighbouring Mauritania and Niger on Friday,
extending its red alert - the highest level - to include Bamako.
France has eight nationals in Islamist hands in the Sahara after
a string of kidnappings.
A spokesman for al Qaeda's north African arm AQIM urged
France, in a video posted on the Internet, to reconsider its
intervention. "Stop your assault against us or you are digging
your own sons' graves," said Abdallah Al-Chinguetti.