Mali intervention will put French citizens at risk - Islamists

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump jawboning drags dollar, Treasuries down, Asia stocks mixed
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
BAMAKO Jan 12 France's military intervention against Islamist fighters in northern Mali will put French citizens at risk, a spokesman for insurgent group Ansar Dine said on Saturday.
"There are consequences, not only for French hostages, but also for all French citizens whereever they find themselves in the Muslim world," Sanda Ould Boumama told Reuters. "We are going to continue resisting and defend ourselves. We are ready to die fighting."
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.
