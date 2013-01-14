UPDATE 4-France bombs Islamist strongholds deep in north Mali

* French aircraft bomb Islamist stronghold of Gao
* France has some 550 troops in West African nation
* African states convene summit
* Malian army searches house for Islamists in Konna
By Bate Felix and Chine Labbé
BAMAKO/PARIS, Jan 13 French fighter jets pounded
Islamist rebel strongholds deep in northern Mali on Sunday as
Paris poured more troops into the capital Bamako, awaiting a
West African force to dislodge al Qaeda-linked insurgents from
the country's north.
The attacks on Islamist positions near the ancient desert
trading town of Timbuktu and Gao, the largest city in the north,
marked a decisive intensification on the third day of the French
mission, striking at the heart of the vast area seized by rebels
in April.
France is determined to end Islamist domination of northern
Mali, which many fear could act as a base for attacks on the
West and for links with al Qaeda in Yemen, Somalia and North
Africa.
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France's sudden
intervention on Friday had prevented the advancing rebels from
seizing Bamako. He vowed that air strikes would continue.
"The president is totally determined that we must eradicate
these terrorists who threaten the security of Mali, our own
country and Europe," he told French television.
Residents and rebel leaders had reported air raids early on
Sunday in the towns of Lere and Douentza in central Mali,
forcing Islamists to withdraw. As the day progressed, French
jets struck targets further to the north, including near the
town of Kidal, the epicentre of the rebellion.
In Gao, a dusty town on the banks of the Niger river where
Islamists have imposed an extreme form of sharia law, residents
said French jets pounded the airport and rebel positions. A huge
cloud of black smoke rose from the militants' camp in the city's
north, and trucks ferried dead and wounded to hospital.
"The planes are so fast you can only hear their sound in the
sky," resident Soumaila Maiga said by telephone. "We are happy,
even though it is frightening. Soon we will be delivered."
Paris said four Rafale jets flew from France to strike rebel
training camps, logistics depots and infrastructure around Gao
with the aim of weakening the rebels and preventing them from
returning southward.
"We blocked the terrorists' advance and from today what
we've started to do is to destroy the terrorists' bases behind
the front line," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told LCI
television.
France has deployed about 550 soldiers to Mali under
"Operation Serval" -- named after an African wildcat -- split
between Bamako and the town of Mopti, 500 km (300 miles) north.
In Bamako, a Reuters cameraman saw more than 100 French
troops disembark on Sunday from a military cargo plane at the
international airport, on the outskirts of the capital.
The city's streets were calm, with the sun streaking through
the dusty air as the seasonal Harmattan wind blew from the
Sahara. Many cars had French flags draped from the windows to
celebrate Paris's intervention.
"We thank France for coming to our aid," said resident
Mariam Sidibe. "We hope it continues til the north is free."
AFRICAN TROOPS EXPECTED
More than two decades of peaceful elections had earned Mali
a reputation as a bulwark of democracy, but that image
unravelled in a matter of weeks after a military coup in March
which left a power vacuum for the Islamist rebellion.
France convened a U.N. Security Council meeting for Monday
to discuss Mali. French President Francois Hollande's
intervention has won plaudits from leaders in Europe, Africa and
the United States but it is not without risks.
It raised the threat level for eight French hostages held by
al Qaeda allies in the Sahara and for the 30,000 French
expatriates living in neighbouring, mostly Muslim states.
Concerned about reprisals, France has tightened security at
public buildings and on public transport. It advised its 6,000
citizens to leave Mali as spokesmen for Ansar Dine and al
Qaeda's north Africa wing AQIM promised to exact revenge.
In its first casualty of the campaign, Paris said a French
pilot was killed on Friday when rebels shot down his helicopter.
Hours earlier, a French intelligence officer held hostage in
Somalia by al Shabaab extremists linked to al Qaeda was killed
in a failed commando raid to free him.
Hollande says France's aim is simply to support a mission by
West African bloc ECOWAS to retake the north, as mandated by a
U.N. Security Council resolution in December.
With Paris pressing West African nations to send their
troops quickly, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, who
holds the rotating ECOWAS chairmanship, kick-started the
operation to deploy 3,300 African soldiers.
Ouattara, installed in power with French military backing in
2011, convened a summit of the 15-nation bloc for Saturday in
Ivory Coast to discuss the mission.
"The troops will start arriving in Bamako today and
tomorrow," said Ali Coulibaly, Ivory Coast's African Integration
Minister. "They will be convoyed to the front."
The United States is providing transportation and
communications support for the push against the Islamist rebels,
a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The U.S. support also includes intelligence sharing, the
official said, without elaborating. Earlier on Sunday, another
U.S. official said Washington was considering sending a small
number of unarmed surveillance drones.
Britain and Canada have also promised logistical support.
Former French colonies Senegal, Niger and Burkina Faso have
all pledged to deploy 500 troops within days. In contrast,
regional powerhouse Nigeria, due to lead the ECOWAS force, has
suggested it would take time to train and equip the troops.
HOUSE-TO-HOUSE SEARCHES
France, however, appeared to have assumed control of the
operation on the ground. Its air strikes allowed Malian troops
to drive the Islamists out of the strategic town of Konna, which
they had briefly seized this week in their southward advance.
Calm returned to Konna after three nights of combat as the
Malian army crushed any remaining rebel fighters. A senior army
official said more than 100 rebels had been killed.
"Soldiers are patrolling the streets and have encircled the
town," one resident, Madame Coulibaly, told Reuters by phone.
"They are searching houses for arms or hidden Islamists."
Analysts expressed doubt, however, that African nations
would be able to mount a swift operation to retake north Mali --
a harsh, sparsely populated terrain the size of France -- as
neither the equipment nor ground troops were prepared.
"My first impression is that this is an emergency patch in a
very dangerous situation," said Gregory Mann, associate
professor of history at Columbia University, who specialises in
francophone Africa and Mali in particular.
While France and its allies may be able to drive rebel
fighters from large towns, they could struggle to prise them
from mountain redoubts in the region of Kidal, 300 km (200
miles) northeast of Gao.
Human Rights Watch said at least 11 civilians, including
three children, had been killed in the fighting. A spokesman for
Doctors Without Borders in neighbouring Mauritania said about
200 Malian refugees had fled across the border to a camp at
Fassala and more were on their way.
In Bamako, civilians tried to contribute to the war effort.
"We are very proud and relieved that the army was able to
drive the jihadists out of Konna. We hope it will not end there,
that is why I'm helping in my own way," said civil servant
Ibrahima Kalossi, 32, one of over 40 people who queued to donate
blood for wounded soldiers.