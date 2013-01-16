UPDATE 4-France launches ground campaign against Mali rebels

* French, Malian forces encircle central town of Diabaly
* Islamists kidnap dozens of foreign workers in Algeria
* African states say sending at least 2,000 troops
By Bate Felix and Alexandria Sage
BAMAKO/PARIS, Jan 16 French troops launched
their first ground assault against Islamist rebels in Mali on
Wednesday in a broadening of their operation against
battle-hardened al Qaeda-linked fighters who have resisted six
days of air strikes.
France has called for international support against the
Islamist insurgents it says pose a threat to Africa and the
West, acknowledging it faces a long fight against the
well-equipped fighters who seized Mali's vast desert north last
year.
After Islamist pledges to exact revenge for France's
intervention, militants claimed responsibility for a raid on a
gas field in Mali's neighbour Algeria.
Mauritanian media said an al Qaeda-linked group claimed to
have seized as many as 41 hostages, including seven Americans,
in the attack, carried out in retaliation for Algeria allowing
France to use its air space. Three people, among them one
British and one French citizen, were reported killed.
French army chief Edouard Guillaud said his ground forces
were stepping up their operation to engage directly "within
hours" with the alliance of Islamist fighters in Mali that
groups al Qaeda's North African wing AQIM with the country's
home-grown Ansar Dine and MUJWA militant movements.
Residents said a column of about 30 French Sagaie armoured
vehicles advanced toward rebel positions from the town of Niono,
300 km (190 miles) from the capital Bamako. With the Malian army
securing the northern border region near Mauritania, Islamist
fighters were pinned down in the town of Diabaly.
"Fighting is taking place. So far it is just shooting from
distance," said Oumar Ould Hamaha, a spokesman for the MUJWA
militants. "They have not been able to enter Diabaly."
West African military chiefs said the French would soon be
supported by around 2,000 troops from Nigeria, Chad, Niger and
other regional powers - part a U.N.-mandated deployment which
had been expected to start in September but was kick-started by
the French intervention.
"They are coming to fight and not for a parade. We are
coming for battle and that is clear," said Ivory Coast's General
Soumaila Bakayoko, who presided over a meeting on the regional
force in Bamako.
The first 900 Nigerians would arrive on Thursday he said.
Witnesses told Reuters they had seen another 200 troops from
Niger waiting to cross into eastern Mali in a convoy including
armoured vehicles, artillery and fuel tankers.
Chad's Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat told Radio
France International his country alone would send 2,000 troops,
suggesting plans for the regional force were already growing.
Military experts say any delay in following up this week's
air strikes on Islamist bases with a ground push could allow the
rebels to withdraw into the desert, reorganise and mount a
counter-offensive.
Guillaud said France's air strikes, involving Rafale and
Mirage jet fighters, were being hampered because militants were
using the civilian population as a shield.
"We categorically refuse to make the civilian population
take a risk. If in doubt, we will not shoot," he said.
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian acknowledged France
faced a difficult operation, particularly in western Mali where
AQIM's mostly foreign fighters have camps. Mauritania has
pledged to close its porous frontier to the Islamists.
"It's tough. We were aware from the beginning it would be a
very difficult operation," Le Drian said.
REGIONAL RISKS
President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday French forces
would remain in Mali until stability returned. However France
hoped to hand over to African forces in its former colony, "in
the coming days or weeks", he added.
The troops from Nigeria and other regional powers will join
about 1,700 French troops involved in the operation, part of a
contingent expected to reach 2,500 soldiers. France is using
Harfang surveillance drones to guide its strikes and also plans
to deploy Tiger attack helicopters.
A Malian military source said French special forces units
were taking part in the operation.
While many French troops come battle-hardened from
Afghanistan, some regional African forces may need to adjust to
desert combat far removed from the jungle terrain many are used
to. A contingent of some 200 EU military trainers, led by a
French general, is not expected before mid-February.
With African states facing huge logistical and transport
challenges to deploy their troops, Germany promised two Transall
military transport planes to help fly in the soldiers.
Britain has already supplied two giant C-17 military
transport planes - larger than France's five C-135 planes - to
ferry in French armoured vehicles and medical supplies. The
United States is considering logistical and surveillance support
but has ruled out sending in U.S. troops.
Hollande's intervention in Mali brings risks for eight
French hostages held by AQIM in the Sahara as well as the 30,000
French citizens living across West Africa. A French helicopter
pilot was killed on Friday, France's only combat death so far.
Even before the attack in Algeria, security experts had
warned that the multinational intervention in Mali could provoke
a jihadist backlash against France and the West, and African
allies.
The conflict in Mali also raised concerns across mostly
Muslim West Africa of a radicalisation of Islam in the region.
Many inhabitants of northern Mali have welcomed the French
attacks against Islamists who have imposed a harsh form of
sharia law, cutting off hands and feet for crimes, and destroyed
the ancient city of Timbuktu's famed shrines.
The International Criminal Court announced on Wednesday it
had launched an investigation into suspected war crimes
including murder, mutilation, torture, rape, and executions
committed in the north.
Despite the abuses, Mahamadou Abdoulaye, 35, a truck driver
who fled from the northern Gao region of Mali into Niger, said
the Islamists were still managing to attract recruits.
"We were all afraid. Many young fighters have enrolled with
them recently. They are newly arrived, they cannot manage their
weapons properly. There's fear on everybody's face," he said.