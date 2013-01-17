Mali army reinforces town near capital after Islamist sighting

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BAMAKO Jan 17 The Malian army sped reinforcements on Thursday to a town close to the capital Bamako after Islamist fighters were spotted in the nearby border region with Mauritania, residents and a military source said.
"Banamba is in a state of alert. Reinforcements have been sent. Nigerian troops expected to arrive in Bamako today could be deployed there to secure the zone," a senior Malian military source told Reuters.
An inhabitant of Banamba, 140 km (86 miles) from the capital, reported the arrival of soldiers after fighters belonging to an Islamist coalition battling French forces further north were seen in Boron, an area along the porous border.
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.