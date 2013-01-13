版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 14日 星期一 00:16 BJT

France says struck Mali rebel positions around Gao

PARIS Jan 13 French forces struck Islamist rebel positions around the northern Malian town of Gao on Sunday using four Rafale fighter jets deployed from France, the French defence ministry said, confirming earlier reports from residents.

The strikes hit rebel training camps, logistics depots and infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐