UN council alarmed by al Qaeda presence in Mali

* Calls for return to constitutional rule in Mali
* Supports West African states efforts to restore order
* Worried Mali makes Sahel humanitarian situation worse
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, April 4 The U.N. Security
Council said on Wednesday it was worried by al Qaeda's presence
in Mali and warned that Islamist extremists could further weaken
security in the West African country where a military coup last
month has bolstered a separatist rebellion.
In its third statement since the March 22 coup by renegade
soldiers angry at the Mali government's failure to stamp out the
rebellion in the north of the country, the 15-nation Security
Council again called for the restoration of constitutional rule.
The council also threw its support behind efforts by the
Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore
order in Mali. U.N. political affairs chief Lynn Pascoe told the
council on Tuesday that ECOWAS had placed some 3,000 troops on
standby to deal with the coup and rebellion in Mali.
Pascoe also said the situation in Mali had "taken a turn for
the worse over the course of the past several days," Susan Rice,
the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters on
Tuesday. Rice is president of the Security Council for April.
In its statement Wednesday, the council said it "calls upon
the rebels to immediately cease all violence and urges all
parties in Mali to seek a peaceful solution through appropriate
political dialogue. The council stresses the importance of the
safety of civilians and of the respect of human rights."
While the coup leaders' intention was to give the army more
clout to tackle the nascent revolt of Tuareg rebels, their power
grab triggered a rebel sweep through a northern swathe of the
country that includes the ancient trading post of Timbuktu.
"The Security Council strongly condemns the continued
attacks, looting and seizure of territory carried out by rebel
groups in the north of Mali and demands an immediate cessation
of hostilities," it said.
IMPOSING SHARIA LAW
The Tuareg rebels, who want a northern homeland, have also
been joined by Islamists bent on imposing Islamic sharia law
across the whole of the moderate Muslim state.
"The council is alarmed by the presence in the region of the
terrorist group Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), which
could lead to a further destabilization of the security
situation," it said.
AQIM is a mostly autonomous wing that sprung from the
Algerian Salafist movement in 2007. The group, believed to
number a few hundred members, has taken advantage of weak
governance and poverty to mount sporadic attacks on local armies
and kidnap Westerners, earning millions of dollars in ransoms.
The conflict in Mali has also exacerbated a deteriorating
humanitarian situation in the turbulent Sahel region - a belt of
land spanning nearly a dozen of the world's poorest countries on
the southern rim of the Sahara - where millions of people are on
the brink of starvation due to drought.
Pascoe told the Security Council that there were some 90,000
internally displaced people in Mali and another 130,000 people
had fled the country.
The Council statement called "on all parties in Mali to
allow timely, safe and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to
civilians in need."