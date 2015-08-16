UPDATE 1-Mali separatists trade blame with pro-government militia over clash

(Adds quotes, comment from Chamber of Mines)
BAMAKO Aug 16 Separatists in Mali accused a
pro-government militia on Sunday of breaching a two-month-old
ceasefire, leading to a fierce exchange of fire, but the militia
said the separatists were the aggressors.
The two sides presented conflicting versions of Saturday's
clash in northern Mali, a region where the government is trying
to damp down separatist tensions while simultaneously fighting
Islamist insurgents.
The incident took place south of Kidal, a stronghold of the
separatist movement which is led by secular Tuareg rebels and
known as the Coordination of Azawad Movements, or CMA.
The separatists said in a statement they had travelled to a
rendezvous point to meet members of the Platform alliance of
pro-government militias.
"While they were waiting at the agreed point our men were
attacked by a column of Platform militia," they said.
"Their escort defended themselves and there was an intense
exchange of fire that lasted until nightfall," they added,
urging the United Nations Security Council to take note of the
incident.
Fahad ag Almahamoud, secretary general of the main Platform
militia, Gatia, said his group had no intention of crossing
swords with the CMA.
"We reject any accusations of having violated the ceasefire
and we commit ourselves to the peace deal," he told Reuters.
"Yesterday we were surprised by surveillance of our
positions by Barkhane planes followed by an attack by the CMA 40
km (25 miles) inside our positions," he said, adding that his
forces had suffered no casualties.
Barkhane is a multinational operation led by France that
aims to stamp out regional Islamist militants.
The government condemned the ceasefire violation, which it
said endangered the peace deal, but did not ascribe blame.
The West African country is seeking to end successive Tuareg
uprisings dating to independence from France in 1960. In 2012,
Tuaregs allied with Islamist militants and seized the north
until a French invasion scattered them a year later.
Despite a U.N.-backed deal in June, the Malian army and
thousands of peacekeepers are struggling to impose order amid
deep inter-communal tensions and frequent attacks by jihadists.
There have also been attacks in the west and in the capital
and the government has beefed up security at all 10 of the
country's gold fields, said Abdoulaye Pona, president of the
Chamber of Mines. Mali is Africa's third gold producer after
South Africa and Ghana.
"No mine has been attacked but the recent terrorist attacks
... have put us on alert," he said.
(Additional reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)