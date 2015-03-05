Mallinckrodt to buy private respiratory drug & device maker for $2.3 bln

March 5 Mallinckrodt Plc said it would
buy privately held Ikaria Inc, a maker of a respiratory drug and
its delivery system, for $2.3 billion to expand its current
offering of specialty products and critical care treatments.
The deal is expected to add at least $150 million to
Mallinckrodt's sales and 25 cents per share to its profit for
the year ending September, the company said on Thursday.
Hampton, New Jersey-based Ikaria is owned by a group of
investors led by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners
LLC. Ikaria's INOmax device delivers nitric oxide to children
suffering from a type of respiratory failure.
